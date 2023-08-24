Won’t just contain but end terrorism: J&K DGP

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 23

DGP Dilbag Singh on Wednesday highlighted the success of security agencies in thwarting “99% of infiltration attempts” from Pakistan along the border in J&K this year. The assertion comes in the backdrop of heightened vigilance and strategic efforts of security forces in the region.

Intrusion bids Though the infiltration attempts are going on, we do not see an upward trend. Security agencies thwart 99% of the infiltration attempts. Dilbag Singh, DGP

Notably, Singh expressed a commitment to not only containing but eradicating terrorism from the region. One of the aspects highlighted by Singh is the reinforcement of the border security grid which he described as being much stronger than ever. He said, “This strengthening has been achieved through the incorporation of innovative and potent elements aimed at neutralising any endeavors by terrorists to infiltrate into J&K with arms and narcotics. This adaptive approach signifies a proactive stance by the security agencies to counter evolving threats effectively.”

Rajouri and Poonch districts recently witnessed multiple encounters in which many terrorists were eliminated. Speaking with media during the foundation-laying ceremony of the Anti-Corruption Bureau headquarters in Sidhra, the DGP said, “Though the infiltration attempts are going on, we do not see an upward trend.”

