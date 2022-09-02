Wool project to benefit 30,000 sheep farmers of Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, September 1
A project to benefit nearly 30,000 tribal sheep-farming families over three years by providing skilling, financial aid, infrastructure and marketing support has been finalised by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, an official said on Thursday.
The project, finalised by the J&K’s Tribal Affairs Department and Central Wool Development Board, will be launched in October this year after detailed deliberations, an official spokesman said.
The proposal of Tribal Affairs Department, supported by the CWDB, includes establishment of two common facility centres at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore. Nearly 30,000 tribal sheep farmers will be trained in mechanised sheep shearing
