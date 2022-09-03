Work on Tawi barrage restarts

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 2

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said that the delay in projects in Jammu and Kashmir during the past has hampered the economy of the region.

“The legacy of project delays in J&K has hampered the economy of the region and kept people away from the basic facilities,” the LG asserted. He added that project delays, which were earlier considered a norm, are now a thing of the past. The LG said this while inaugurating the recommencement of balance work of Tawi barrage in Jammu.

The ambitious project of recommencement of balance work of Tawi barrage had been hanging fire more than a decade.

