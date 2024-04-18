Worker from Bihar shot dead by militants in J&K

Srinagar, April 17
A worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials here said.
They said the terrorists fired upon Raja Shah from point-blank range at Jablipora in the Bijbehara area, resulting in critical injuries.
He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.
Police parties have reached the spot and the area has been cordoned off and an operation has been launched to apprehend the attackers.
The incident has taken place in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency which is going to the polls in the third phase on May 7.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital
On June 29, 2023, he was arrested by US Customs and Border P...
US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark
Elon Musk had called India not having a permanent seat in th...
Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings
Roadshows, rallies held across 21 states | 8 Union ministers...
Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp
Its defence firms supplied key components to Tehran