Worker from Bihar shot dead by militants in J&K

PTI

Srinagar, April 17

A worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials here said.

They said the terrorists fired upon Raja Shah from point-blank range at Jablipora in the Bijbehara area, resulting in critical injuries.

He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

Police parties have reached the spot and the area has been cordoned off and an operation has been launched to apprehend the attackers.

The incident has taken place in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency which is going to the polls in the third phase on May 7.

