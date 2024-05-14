Workers’ arrest: NC accuses admn of ‘unfair’ treatment

Srinagar, May 13
As three generations of the Abdullahs voted today, NC chief Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah accused the administration of detaining party agents after casting their vote.
“It was great that I have voted. I am happy to vote. But I say with regret that while they say no stone is being thrown, no violence is taking place but they have arrested our party workers in the past two days,” Farooq said after casting his vote. Farooq said: “On one hand, they claim that they are conducting free and fair elections and at the same time they are arresting our important workers. Why?”
