Working to enhance agri production: J&K L-G

PTI

Jammu, November 22

Asserting that J&K’s economy had been growing strongly, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said his administration was focused on enhancing productivity and expansion of agro-processing and value chains. Individual farmer incomes have grown solidly over the last two years and the pace of reform has quickened recently followed by recommendations of the Apex Committee on holistic development of Agriculture and allied sectors, he added.

Addressing a gathering of farmers and agricultural scientists after inaugurating IFFCO’s farmer convention on liquid Nano Urea here, Sinha said the biggest challenge before the country was to make fertilisers more sustainable for the future and ensure adequate nutrition.

“Nano Urea enhances productivity, quality, reduces CO2 emission and increases farmer’s profitability,” he said. Noting that the relationship between administration and society is changing and people and government are devising a new mechanism to work together, Sinha stressed that farmers and officials should work together and strengthen the collaboration in order to put the agri-economy on a new trajectory of growth and better implementation of reforms.

“We have a huge potential for processing, comparative advantage in several agri-commodities and scope for mobilising farmers through FPOs and SHGs to monetise produce, secure livelihood and standard of living for farmers and workers,” he said.

In order to meet the challenges of climate change, high farm input cost, productivity, and resilience against socio-economic factors, he said, “We are implementing policies that tackle the problems....”