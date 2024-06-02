Workshop on research methodology concludes

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 1

An one-month workshop series on research methodology concluded at the Government Medical College, Srinagar. The workshop saw participation of 300 MD, MS, DNB, MCh, and DM students in eight batches.

“The workshop series was meticulously organised to enhance the research skills of participants,” a spokesman for the college said. The workshop started on May 2 and ended on May 31.

Speaking on the valedictory function, Principal and Dean, Government Medical College, Srinagar Prof Iffat Hassan Shah, while complementing the Department of Community Medicine GMC, Srinagar, for holding such workshops consistently over the years, encouraged the post-graduate scholars to develop keen interest in research which shall enhance their professional growth and development.

The workshop series was spearheaded by Prof S Muhammad Salim Khan, HOD Community Medicine GMC Srinagar.

The organising secretaries, Dr Malik Waseem Raja and Dr Kouser Sideeq, played pivotal roles in the planning and coordination, contributing significantly to the workshop series’ success.

“Participants were engaged in a series of lectures, hands-on sessions, and interactive discussions covering various aspects of research methodology. Topics included research design, data collection techniques, statistical analysis, and the ethical aspects of conducting research,” Prof Khan said.

“The event aimed at fostering a robust research culture within the institution, empowering participants with the necessary tools and knowledge to undertake high-quality research projects,” Prof Khan added.

“The successful completion of this workshop marks a significant step forward in strengthening the research capabilities of the Government Medical College, Srinagar, contributing to the advancement of medical science and education,” Prof Khan said. The Department of Community Medicine, GMC, Srinagar, had conducted 18 workshops for faculty in basic research methodology, qualitative research, systematic review and meta-analysis which has helped faculty and resident doctors in better development of research protocols and conduction of quality research and their publication.

