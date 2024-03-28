World paying heed to India’s advances in digital sphere: Anurag Thakur

IANS

New Delhi, March 27

The Viksit Bharat Ambassador meet-up programme was held at the IIM-Jammu on Wednesday and it saw a gathering of many students of the institute, who were raring to show their support and solidarity for the Viskit Bharat 2047 mission.

At the event, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur spoke at length about landmark achievements of the past decade under the Modi government and also explained how the world was paying heed to India's advances in various fields, including the digital sphere.

Rishik Kumar, a student, hailed the initiative as a path-breaking step, something that will spur youngsters to come forward and contribute positively to achieve the Viskit Bharat mission, 2047. Another student lauded the vision of PM Narendra Modi and said this was a transformative step for making India a world leader by 2047.

Notably, the Viksit Bharat Ambassador (VBA) meet-ups and events are being organised across the country with an aim to encourage citizens to take responsibility for contributing to India's development. Through these events, the participants are encouraged to engage in constructive discussions, exchange ideas and also to explore practical solutions to nagging problems.

