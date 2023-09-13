Wrapped in Tricolour, wreaths laid, Army personnel pay last respects to martyred dog ‘Kent’

PTI

Jammu, September 13

Kent, the six-year-old Army dog that was killed saving the life of a soldier during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, had participated in nine operations before this.

The female Labrador-type dog of 21st Army dog unit was killed on Tuesday while trying to save her handler in the Union Territory's Rajouri district.

"Kent was leading a column of soldiers pursuing fleeing terrorists. It was shot dead by hostile fire," a defence official said.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi said, "Our Kent laid down her life to save her handler. She attacked the terrorist by moving ahead first." Two terrorists and one Army soldier were killed, while three other security personnel - two Army jawans and one special police officer - were injured in the encounter in the district's Narla village. Kent led the charge in 'Operation Sujaligala'.

Kent's body was wrapped in the tricolour, a wreath laid on it as Army personnel paid their last respects to her on Wednesday.

Carrying an Army number 08B2, golden-coloured Kent was a special tracker dog which participated in its first operation on Poonch link up day on November 14 last year, followed by the induction in operation on December 30 last year, a press brief released by the Army said.

Kent took part in search operations on January 27, September 11 and an investigation into a theft case on April 4.

She also took part in refresher courses and several training sessions to refine her skills.

"Kent laid down her life in the best traditions of the Indian Army while shielding its handler," an official had said on Tuesday.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Rajouri