 Wrapped in Tricolour, wreaths laid, Army personnel pay last respects to martyred dog ‘Kent’ : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Wrapped in Tricolour, wreaths laid, Army personnel pay last respects to martyred dog ‘Kent’

Wrapped in Tricolour, wreaths laid, Army personnel pay last respects to martyred dog ‘Kent’

‘Kent’ had participated in 9 operations before laying down her life in Rajouri encounter

Wrapped in Tricolour, wreaths laid, Army personnel pay last respects to martyred dog ‘Kent’

Army personnel pay last respects to six-year-old Army dog Kent who laid down her life while shielding its handler during an encounter in J&Ks Rajouri district, on Wednesday. PTI Photo



PTI

Jammu, September 13

Kent, the six-year-old Army dog that was killed saving the life of a soldier during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, had participated in nine operations before this.

The female Labrador-type dog of 21st Army dog unit was killed on Tuesday while trying to save her handler in the Union Territory's Rajouri district.

"Kent was leading a column of soldiers pursuing fleeing terrorists. It was shot dead by hostile fire," a defence official said.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi said, "Our Kent laid down her life to save her handler. She attacked the terrorist by moving ahead first." Two terrorists and one Army soldier were killed, while three other security personnel - two Army jawans and one special police officer - were injured in the encounter in the district's Narla village. Kent led the charge in 'Operation Sujaligala'.

Kent's body was wrapped in the tricolour, a wreath laid on it as Army personnel paid their last respects to her on Wednesday.

Carrying an Army number 08B2, golden-coloured Kent was a special tracker dog which participated in its first operation on Poonch link up day on November 14 last year, followed by the induction in operation on December 30 last year, a press brief released by the Army said.

Kent took part in search operations on January 27, September 11 and an investigation into a theft case on April 4.

She also took part in refresher courses and several training sessions to refine her skills.

"Kent laid down her life in the best traditions of the Indian Army while shielding its handler," an official had said on Tuesday.  

#Jammu #Kashmir #Rajouri

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Video shows US cop joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

2
Trending

Couple caught having sex in toilet on easyJet flight

3
J & K

Army Colonel and Major, DSP killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K’s Anantnag

4
India

Khalistan factor casts chill on visits by Justin Trudeau, Rishi Sunak; panned back home

5
Jalandhar

Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

6
India

Wish such debates took place in our Parliament, P Chidambaram says after Rishi Sunak speaks in UK Parliament

7
Delhi

Delhi toddler got Rs 10.50 crore injection for rare disease through crowdfunding; ‘Only we know what we went through’, says mother

8
Punjab

Family in Punjab's Nabha celebrates daughter being appointed sub-inspector without 'paying bribe'; video goes viral

9
Entertainment

'Sholay' actor Birbal dies at 84

10
India

No India-Middle East trade corridor without Turkey: Erdogan on new transport link

Don't Miss

View All
Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Top News

2 security officers injured in Kashmir encounter

Army Colonel and Major, DSP killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K’s Anantnag

Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles Manpreet Singh die...

Special session of Parliament: Government calls all-party meeting on September 17

Government calls all-party meeting on September 17 ahead of special Parliament session

The government has not yet issued the agenda for the special...

First meeting of INDIA bloc’s coordination committee held at Sharad Pawar’s Delhi residence

INDIA bloc's first joint public rally in Bhopal early next month; seat-sharing to be finalised soon

The committee also decided to hold joint public meetings in ...

Police briefing should not result in media trial, says Supreme Court, directs MHA to prepare comprehensive manual

Media trial: Supreme Court directs MHA to draft manual for police briefing on criminal cases in 3 months

Top court also directed DGPs of all states to submit suggest...

Indian Air Force chief receives first C-295 transport aircraft made for India by Airbus

Indian Air Force chief receives first C-295 transport aircraft made for India by Airbus

C-295 is capable of performing special missions as well as d...


Cities

View All

Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates ‘School of Eminence’ in Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates ‘School of Eminence’ in Amritsar

All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

SGPC chief queried on rare Sikh Reference Library treasure 'seized' by Army after Operation Blue Star

Fulfil our demands, say Amritsar residents

Amritsar police issue traffic advisory

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking revenue surges 55.5% in 2022-23

Chain snatched in broad daylight in Mohali

Record reasons before acting in cheating cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Goldsmith who stole 400 gm of gold nabbed

Glossy Ibis bred for first time in Surajpur Bird Sanctuary, Jhajjar

Glossy Ibis bred for first time in Surajpur Bird Sanctuary, Jhajjar

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 3-day visit to Punjab from today

Noida: Ex-IIS officer sent to 14-day judicial custody for wife’s murder

Family stupefied as youth dies days after reaching Canada

Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

Farmer unions continue stir, seek relief for flood victims

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign in district from Sept 17

Food panel official inspects mid-day meal at schools, anganwadi centres

Ludhiana teen tech prodigy Namya Joshi to deliver keynote at edtech event in UK

Ludhiana teen tech prodigy Namya Joshi to deliver keynote at edtech event in UK

SMO of Ludhiana Civil Hospital lacked control, supervision over staff, management: Probe

Principal Secy to visit Ludhiana Civil Hospital today

Ludhiana: Blind murder case cracked, three arrested, one at large

Rs 2.48 crore recovered from ticketless travellers in Aug

Punjab police, military intelligence grill drug smuggler Amrik Singh and army sepoy over info leak to Pakistan’s ISI

Punjab police, military intelligence grill drug smuggler Amrik Singh and army sepoy over info leak to Pakistan’s ISI

Family in Punjab's Nabha celebrates daughter being appointed sub-inspector without 'paying bribe'; video goes viral

Sextortion gang was active outside Punjab too: Police

Punjabi University, Patiala, suspends Prof over fund misuse; he refutes charges

Protester taken ill, admitted to hospital