Wrestler from Punjab wins Akhnoor’s dangal

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 28

Wrestler Mazar from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab today won the final bout and grabbed Rs 1.50 lakh cash award after defeating his rival wrestler Hedo Jorjia from Iran during the closely-contested match at the dangal organised at the Government Middle School, Nardiwala, near Tacherwan in Akhnoor.

About 55 bouts with a total prize money of Rs 10 lakh were organised in different categories during which 110 budding wrestlers from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi besides wrestlers from Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi, Samba and Kathua districts participated in the event that was organised with a theme “Say No To Drugs”.

‘Team Jammu’ Chairman and BJP leader Zorawar Singh Jamwal was the chief guest on the occasion. Large number of spectators from different parts of Jammu witnessed the Dangal.

