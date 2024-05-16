Wular Lake set for facelift

ANI

Bandipora, May 15

In a move to boost tourism, the Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA) has redoubled efforts to give Wular Lake a facelift reminiscent of the iconic Boulevard of Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir.

WUCMA has set up a comprehensive plan to attract tourists to the beautiful scenery of Asia’s largest natural lake, while the main objective of this project is to ensure the preservation of the natural beauty of the lake.

For convenience, Shikara’s (wooden boat) has been installed in the style of Dal Lake and an excellent “viewpoint” has also been constructed to view the lake.

A Shikara rower, Ghulam Nabi Dar, urged tourists to visit this scenic place. “This is such a beautiful lake...I urge tourists to visit this place and enjoy it. Ever since a viewpoint was constructed here, the rush of tourists has increased. Our employment opportunities, too, will further improve. I request the Tourism Department to maintain a few parks here so that we can add more Shikaras,” Dar said.

Wular Lake is a destination of choice for visitors seeking tranquillity and beauty in the heart of Kashmir.

Pooja Jain, a tourist who was on her first visit to the lake, said, “I had heard about the Wular Lake. Today, I came here to see it. I am feeling very good. I would like to urge tourists to come here. The environment here is very conducive.”

The project, which is currently in full swing, aims to create an “eco-friendly” boulevard along the periphery of Wular Lake. The initiative is part of a series of efforts to turn the area into a hub of attraction, complete with a walkway from Garoora to Banyari that is now in its final phase of construction.

The anticipation among the locals is palpable, with many looking forward to the day when the banks of Wular Lake mirror the charm and vibrancy of Dal Lake’s famous Boulevard.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir