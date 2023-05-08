Y20 pre-summit catapults Ladakh into global limelight

Tribune News Service

Eesha Duggal

Leh, May 7

Beyond the tumult and chaos of city life, crisp breeze wafts the scent of apricot through spectacular arid highlands where the Zanskar river meets the Indus. It is a place nestled in the Himalayas and Karakoram ranges, the land of high passes and monasteries — Ladakh. Considered an idyllic retreat, Ladakh’s Leh, perched at a height of 11,500 feet, witnessed a whirlwind of activity in April.

Under India’s G20 presidency, Leh was chosen as venue for the Y20 pre-summit in which over 100 youth delegates from 30 nations participated. Since its formation as Union Territory, it was Ladakh’s first international event amid sporadic confrontations between the Indian and Chinese militaries along the LAC.

Even as geopolitical tensions persist, the Centre pulled out all the stops to make the occasion a grand success. The forum offered promising delegates from G20 nations a chance to share their ideas on five board areas — climate change, youth in democracy, peace-building, industry and innovation, and health and well-being.

Ladakh’s greatest asset, besides its deeply anchored inhabitants, is its pristine environment. And at Y20, one of the major areas of discussion was climate change, something which concerns not just the region but the world entire.

Food choices & climate change

Great efforts have been made and discussions held during international climate conferences on what nations can do to mitigate climate change. The elephant in the room has, however, remained largely unaddressed.

A study published in Nature Food in recent years says the “global production of food is responsible for a third of all planet-heating gases emitted by human activity, with the use of animals for meat causing twice the pollution of producing plant-based foods”. Ignacio Villarroya, a delegate from Argentina, said, “Personal decisions when it comes to climate change are very important. There’s a need to develop a culture wherein our choices of food and clothing do not harm the environment.”

Millets: Crop of the future

Year 2023 has been declared the International Year of Millets. The Leh meet was a perfect opportunity for the government and experts to pitch for the salubrious crop and explain what it brings to the table.

“Millets are highly resilient. They adapt easily to different ecological conditions and an ideal crop for the environment and contingency plantings,” says Dr Dorjey Angchok, scientist, Defence Institute of High Altitude Research, Leh.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur was also present at the summit on the concluding day.

The Y20 pre-summit has catapulted Ladakh into the global limelight it rightly deserves. It allowed youngsters to press decision-makers to work harder to defend the planet. With the world at their doorstep, the event was all the more significant for the local youth who have survived geographic isolation and vagaries of weather for a long time. The youth of Ladakh are aware, diligent, eloquent and sturdy. The Y20 pre-summit allowed them to share with the world their unique ideas and reach a consensus in the pursuit of a better tomorrow.

