Yasin Malik cross-examines witness in Rubaiya kidnapping case

Jammu, November 24

Separatist leader Yasin Malik, chief of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), appeared before a special court here via videoconferencing on Thursday and cross-examined a witness in the 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in connection with a terror-financing case, Malik was not produced in the court physically due to an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs, restricting his movement.

Senior Public Prosecutor SK Bhat said, “Today, accused Yasin Malik participated in the trial through videoconferencing...and did not oppose cross-examining the witness. I made a submission before the court as a CBI representative that production warrant should not be issued as he participated in the trial. The court accepted it and no production warrant was issued.”

The court asked the CBI to produce the rest of the witnesses on the next date of hearing on December 23.

Rubaiya did not appear for the hearing, as her exemption application had earlier been approved by the court. Bhat said two witnesses were scheduled to record their statements. While one of them, a retired doctor, was present, the other was in Saudi Arabia and could not join the trial, he said.

Another witness’ exemption application was approved by the court as he was reported to be undergoing dialysis, he said. The retired doctor’s statement was recorded in presence of Yasin Malik. Bhat said Malik seeking his physical appearance in the court was a ploy to delay the trial.

During the last hearing on July 15, Rubaiya had identified five accused, including Malik. Rubaiya was abducted from near Lal Ded Hospital on December 8, 1989. She was freed five days later after the then VP Singh government, supported by the BJP, released five terrorists in exchange.

Now living in Tamil Nadu, Rubaiya is listed as a prosecution witness by the CBI, which took over the case in early 1990. Malik, 56, is lodged in Tihar Jail after he was sentenced by a special NIA court in May. — PTI

