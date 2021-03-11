Yasin Malik: From Pak-trained militant to prominent separatist face in Kashmir, life comes full circle for JKJF chief

He is also facing trial in abduction case of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the then Union home minister Mufti Sayeed in 1989, and an attack by JKLF militants on IAF personnel in Srinagar that left four dead in 1990

Yasin Malik: From Pak-trained militant to prominent separatist face in Kashmir, life comes full circle for JKJF chief

Yasin Malik. PTI photo

PTI

New Delhi, May 25

From a Pakistan-trained militant to one of the prominent separatist faces in Kashmir, life has come a full circle for chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik who was in limelight for varied reasons over the past three decades of turmoil in the erstwhile restive border state.

The 56-year-old Malik, who has been sentenced to a life term by an NIA court here, has been in and out of jail several times dating back to his student activism days before the onset of militancy in 1990.

Having renounced the path of violence and donned the political cloak in 1994, Malik, who is married to a Pakistani artist and has a 10-year-old daughter, had announced Gandhian way of protest after his release and was perceived to be a moderate voice in the separatist camp.

He was arrested in early 2019 in connection with a 2017 terror-funding case registered by National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Born on April 3, 1966 in Maisuma locality in the heart of Srinagar, Malik is also facing trial in the much-publicised abduction case of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the then Union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 1989, and an attack by JKLF militants on IAF personnel in Srinagar that left four dead and many others injured in 1990.

Malik started his anti-national activities at a very young age in 1980s when he formed Tala party which was involved in an attempt to disrupt the 1983 cricket match between India and West Indies in the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar besides staging a protest against the hanging of JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat in Delhi’s Tihar Jail on February 11, 1984.

After undergoing detention for months together on different occasions, Malik’s activities increased after his Tala party was renamed as Islamic Students League (ISL) that campaigned vigorously for Muslim United Front (MUF) candidates in the 1987 assembly elections.

The MUF candidates, including Mohammad Yousuf Shah, lost the elections amid allegations of mass rigging. Shah alias Syed Sallahuddin is now the supreme commander of banned Hizbul Mujahideen based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Both Shah and Malik were prominent faces among many others arrested for several months in the aftermath of the elections without a formal charge.

After his release, Malik was among the first batch of youths who crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into PoK for arms training in 1988 to join JKLF.

Malik along with Hameed Sheikh, Ashfaq Wani and Javed Mir formed the core group of the JKLF. While Wani died in a gunfight with security forces in March 1990, Malik was captured in an injured condition in August 1990 and remained imprisoned till May 1994. Sheikh and six other JKLF militants were killed at Ali Kadal in downtown Srinagar on November 19, 1992, while Mir is now heading a separate faction of JKLF.

After his release on bail in May 1994, Malik declared an indefinite unilateral ceasefire to follow non-violent struggle for so-called “independence” of Jammu and Kashmir from both India and Pakistan.

Pakistan-based JKLF founder Amanullah Khan removed Malik as the president of the party in 1995. However, Malik in return expelled Khan from the chairmanship and enjoyed support from his party colleagues in Pakistan and abroad.

He joined as a member of the powerful executive body of Hurriyat Conference, an amalgam of various separatist organisations, which was formed in 1993 but adopted a neutral stance when the conglomerate split between hardliners and moderates in September 2003.

He married Mushaal Hussein Mullick, an alumnus of the London School of Economics (LSE), in 2009 and the couple has a 10-year-old daughter, Razia Sultana, who lives with her mother in Pakistan.

Malik had an opportunity to meet world leaders including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf and also visited the US for medical treatment in 2001.

His sharing a dais with banned Lashkar-e-Toiba chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed at a protest in Islamabad in February 2013 against the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru was widely condemned in India.

He was also part of separatist leaders who visited PoK aboard ‘Karvan-e-Aman’ (peace caravan), a bus service started as a confidence building measure between the two divided parts of India and Pakistan on April 7, 2005.

Malik, who actively campaigned for boycott of elections, was arrested in 1999 under Public Safety Act (PSA) and released in 2002.

He was also in limelight for a campaign by his group, known as ‘Safar-i-Azadi’ (journey of freedom), in 2007 to garner support for the right of self-determination for the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Bill Gates 'poured' millions into attacking Elon Musk, Tesla CEO tweets ‘wait until you find out what he put in your vaccine’

2
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu to get Rosemary tea in morning and Chamomile tea at bedtime in jail

3
Punjab

Vijay Singla bribery case: 'Audio clip' of Rs 5 lakh deal did the duo in

4
Punjab

Dr Vijay Singla tried to 'sideline' honest department officers

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Amid monkeypox fear, PGI told to keep a close watch

6
Schools

19 students killed In Texas school shooting; 18-year-old shooter dead

7
Punjab

Buzz over 2 Punjab Congress leaders looking to jump ship

8
J & K

NIA pushes for death sentence to Yasin Malik

9
Ludhiana

Elderly couple found murdered in Punjab’s Ludhiana

10
Nation

Kapil Sibal quits Congress, files nomination for Rajya Sabha with Samajwadi Party support

Don't Miss

View All
Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine
Nation

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings
Punjab

Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Court accepts diet plan for Navjot Singh Sidhu
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu to get Rosemary tea in morning and Chamomile tea at bedtime in jail

Finding mother’s phone unlocked, toddler places order for 31 cheeseburgers, leaves generous tip as well
Trending

Finding mother's phone unlocked, toddler places order for 31 cheeseburgers, leaves generous tip as well

Aishwarya Rai’s modelling bill from 1992 surfaces; guess how much she was paid
Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai's modelling bill from 1992 surfaces; guess how much she was paid

Differently abled beggar in MP's Chhindwara buys moped for whopping Rs 90,000 for his ailing wife, see viral video
Trending

Differently abled beggar buys moped for whopping Rs 90,000 for his ailing wife, see viral video

Is Dharmendra’s health the reason Sunny Deol is planning his son Karan’s wedding in a hurry?
Trending

Is Dharmendra's health the reason Sunny Deol is planning his son Karan's wedding in a hurry?

This thief had a dress code for his 'job'
Nation

This thief had a dress code for his 'job'

Top News

Yasin Malik sentenced to life imprisonment in terror funding case

Yasin Malik gets life imprisonment in terror funding case

Malik had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges

Yasin Malik: From Pak-trained militant to prominent separatist face in Kashmir, life comes full circle for JKJF chief

Yasin Malik: From Pak-trained militant to prominent separatist face in Kashmir, life comes full circle for JKJF chief

He is also facing trial in abduction case of Rubaiya Sayeed,...

SpiceJet faces ransomware attack; flights delayed

SpiceJet faces ransomware attack; several flights delayed, cancelled

The airline is in touch with experts and cyber crime authori...

Kapil Sibal quits Congress, files RS nomination from SP

Kapil Sibal quits Congress, files nomination for Rajya Sabha with Samajwadi Party support

Will be an independent voice in RS and will continue to work...

Pakistan man visits ancestral village in India after 74 years

4 months after Kartarpur reunion with brother, Pakistan man visits ancestral village in Bathinda

His first visit to India after the 1947 Partition

Cities

View All

Digging case: Affected residents told to vacate homes in Amritsar

Digging case: Affected residents told to vacate homes in Amritsar

LIC agent kills husband in Amritsar, held

After anti-encroachment drive, it's business as usual in Amritsar

Zero pendency in mSeva portal, claims Amritsar civic body

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Make arrangements to accommodate security forces in Amritsar, Education Dept told

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Amid monkeypox fear, PGI told to keep a close watch

Chandigarh: Amid monkeypox fear, PGI told to keep a close watch

Chandigarh Adviser: Show way in governance reforms

Need-based changes in Chandigarh: Temporary structures may not be removed for time being, says HC

8 Industrial Area parks of Chandigarh to get makeover

Chandigarh sees coldest day of season with maximum temperature 8.5°C below normal

ASI says deities in Qutub complex can’t be allowed

ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed

Juveniles held for planning to kill notorious gangster Neeraj Bawana's father

Clue from drunk friend leads police to the killers of 23-year-old man

Tajinder Bagga case: HC asks Delhi Police to respond to Punjab Police's plea to quash abduction FIR

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses

Protesting staff lock gates of Civil Surgeon’s office

Protesting staff lock gates of Jalandhar Civil Surgeon's office

Unmanned spacecraft will be launched next year: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

Breakthrough in gold robbery case in Jalandhar, two held

6 years on, Jalandhar civic body's UID number plate project fails to become reality

Back from scouting camp, these young kids from Jalandhar schools are a changed lot

Double murder in Punjab’s Ludhiana: couple found dead in GTB Nagar

Elderly couple found murdered in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Against textile park, green activists meet Forest Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak

Ludhiana administration gears up for monsoon, sets up 24x7 control room

Proposed Textile Park near Sutlej: PAC members submit memo to Forest Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak

Dowry death: 10-years rigorous imprisonment for husband, in-laws in Ludhiana

Navjot Sidhu entrusted with this job in Patiala jail; find out how much he will earn

Navjot Sidhu entrusted with this job in Patiala jail; find out how much he will earn

Navjot Sidhu to get Rosemary tea in morning and Chamomile tea at bedtime in jail

PUTA representatives meet Punjab FM Harpal Cheema, discuss Punjabi University's financial health

Kartar Singh Sarabha's birth anniversary commemorated at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala: Simrandeep Kaur wins Spelling Bee contest