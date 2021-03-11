Yasin Malik should not have roamed freely for 32 years: Wife of slain IAF officer

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 25

Nirmal Khanna, wife of Indian Air Force (IAF) squadron leader Ravi Khanna, who was allegedly killed by Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, today said that the separatist leader should not have roamed freely for 32 years.

“It’s been 32 years when my husband was killed by Yasin Malik. I have lived everyday under a burden that the killer of my husband roam freely. I am hurt that Malik was alive after killing my husband,” Khanna said. “There should be only one rule for anti-nationals and that is khoon ka badla khoon (revenge of blood with blood)” she said.

Criticizing Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader Yasin, Khanna said that there were many people who were happy over the developments unfolding in the 1990s. “There must be a law where anti nationals and their supporters must get harsh punishment. Yasin Malik must get death penalty in the murder case of my husband and I am sure that it will happen” she had said before Yasin was announced life imprisonment.

While Yasin Malik has been awarded life imprisonment by a Delhi court today, a TADA (Terrorist and Anti-Disruptive Activities Act) court in Jammu had in March, 2020 framed charges against Yasin and six others for allegedly killing four Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in Srinagar including Ravi Khanna in 1990. The case is still subjudice.

“He (Yasin) is a terrorist and should get death penalty in murder case of my husband. I also want to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tell him about the details of the gruesome killing of my husband” said Nirmal before court’s verdict.

Khanna said “There are terrorists who were rehabilitated in this country in the past but families of defense forces have to wait for years to get justice”

