Yasin virtually appears before HC in terror case

New Delhi, August 9
Jailed Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik on Wednesday virtually appeared before the Delhi High Court from Tihar Jail in connection with the NIA’s plea seeking death penalty for him in a terror funding case. However, the matter was adjourned as a Division Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Anish Dayal was not available.
Malik is currently serving a life term following his conviction in the case. The high court had on May 29 issued warrants for production of Malik on August 9 when the NIA’s plea for enhancement of sentence was listed for hearing.
The jail authorities had sought modification of the order, saying Malik was a “very high risk prisoner” and it was imperative to not physically produce him in court to maintain public order and safety. Recently, Malik had appeared in the Supreme Court in connection with a kidnapping case against him, prompting Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to flag the “serious security lapse” to Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.
Malik appeared before the top court on July 21 for the CBI’s appeal against a September 20, 2022, order of a trial court in Jammu in the 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of then Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. Later, four prison officials were suspended for the lapse.
(With inputs)
