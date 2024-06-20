Yoga session held at Jammu varsity

Jammu, June 19
The Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, today inaugurated a three-day yoga workshop at gymnasium hall of Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu.
Around 80 persons participated in the inauguration session, which started with intense learning of basic and advanced practices of yog asanas and mudras.
During the inaugural event, Daud Iqbal Baba, Director of the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, emphasised on the importance of yoga for overall well-being. He highlighted that practicing yoga is not only an effective stress reliever but also a method to reduce the symptoms of anxiety and depression. Baba further explained that by focusing on the body and breath, yoga helps mitigate anxiety and release physical tension.
The yoga session was conducted by Sanjeev Kumar Pandey, teaching assistant. He also provided information about different asanas, pranayama and trending utilisation of yog mudras.
