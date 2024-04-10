Yogi Adityanath to address rally in Kathua

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 9

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will address a public rally in Kathua district on Wednesday to support BJP’s candidate and Union Minister Jitendra Singh who is contesting from Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the ground where the rally will be held. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Anand Jain on Tuesday visited the rally site and inspected the area to review security for the VIP visit.

Star campaigner of BJP, Yogi Adityanath, will appeal to the voters from Kathua region to vote for the BJP candidate. Insiders informed that keeping in mind the image of Yogi, the rally has been organised in Hindu majority area to reach the masses. “Yogi’s appeal to the Hindu voters of Kathua will make an impact for the BJP candidate,” said a BJP leader.

He said with just few days left for Udhampur constituency to go for polls on April 19, the party is leaving no stone unturned to make the rally a success for which all arrangements have been made.

#BJP #Jammu #Kathua #Lok Sabha #Udhampur #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath