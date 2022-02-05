You are the master of House: Farooq Abdullah to LS Speaker

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 4

National Conference patron and Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah today addressed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as the “master of the House” and said the honour of MPs was in the honour of the Chair.

Abdullah was speaking after several opposition leaders expressed deep anguish at a sitting MP making snide remark against the Speaker and a presiding officer’s chair on social media.

Although the leaders did not name the MP concerned inside the House today, the reference was to TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who questioned the Speaker on Twitter alleging that her time to speak on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address had been cut short. The Speaker earlier, without naming Mahua, lamented the comments that lowered the dignity of the House and asked the leaders about what they thought of the transgression in question and the way forward. —