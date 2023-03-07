Youth held for molestation in Kishtwar district

Jammu, March 6
A youth has been arrested in Kishtwar district for “molestation and hooliganism”, after he allegedly made a false claim of being abducted by cops, the police said on Monday. The arrest of Sajid Hussain, aged 20-22, followed an investigation into a video on social media in which he was heard claiming that some police officials beat him up and snatched his mobile phone and Rs 20,000, a police spokesperson said.
During an inquiry, it was found that Sajid Hussain had actually been booked for molestation on a complaint of a Lalpatan villager. He made the video to save his image by concocting a story that he was kidnapped by some policemen, the official said. The accused was arrested and further investigation is on, the spokesman said.
