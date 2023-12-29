Youth held in Saharanpur over post threatening ‘Pulwama-like’ attack

ANI

Saharanpur, December 28

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a youth over a social media post threatening a repeat of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, police informed on Thursday. The accused was identified as Mohammed Talha, a resident of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand’s Seraikela. He was arrested by Deoband Police over his post on X. A case was also registered against the accused under stringent sections, the police said.

Saharanpur SSP Vipin Tada said, “Police received information at Deoband police station that a youth posted some objectionable comments on X, in which he threatened a repeat of the Pulwama terror attack.” “Taking note of the post, the local police have registered a case and the young man has been questioned. He confessed to putting out the post out of anger,” Tada added.

He said that the intelligence department and police have initiated a thorough probe to understand the motive behind the post.

“The police informed other agencies and a forensic investigation has been initiated on his seized mobile phone,” the SSP informed further. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the SSP added.

The incident comes nearly a week after a terror attack on army vehicles in Poonch in which four jawans were killed. The attack is believed to have been carried out by Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

