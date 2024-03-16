Youth impressed with PDP’s ideology, agenda: Mehbooba

Srinagar, March 15
Jammu & Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said her party is committed to addressing issues across all regions. “Our ideological framework is rooted in the founding ethos laid down by Mufti Muhammad Sayeed,” she added. She was addressing a function here in party office today in which Haq Nawaz Choudhary along with several supporters joined the PDP.
She said young leaders are impressed with the ideology and agenda of the PDP and show their interest to join the PDP. “It is our commitment to continue to accomplish the vision of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed for dignified and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well
‘Poll bond info partial’: SC notice to SBI
Wants bank to disclose unique number to establish buyer-part...
KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad in Delhi excise policy case
Arrest follows I-T, ED raids at her residence