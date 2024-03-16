Youth impressed with PDP’s ideology, agenda: Mehbooba

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 15

Jammu & Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said her party is committed to addressing issues across all regions. “Our ideological framework is rooted in the founding ethos laid down by Mufti Muhammad Sayeed,” she added. She was addressing a function here in party office today in which Haq Nawaz Choudhary along with several supporters joined the PDP.

She said young leaders are impressed with the ideology and agenda of the PDP and show their interest to join the PDP. “It is our commitment to continue to accomplish the vision of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed for dignified and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.”

