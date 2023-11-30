Youth marching forward with new resolve: Lieutenant Governor

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 29

A delegation of the J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides today met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here as part of the celebrations of its foundation day.

November 7 is celebrated as the foundation day of Bharat Scouts and Guides and various events are observed throughout the month.

“Today, our youth are marching forward with new resolve to realise their aspirations. Now is the time for the Scouts and Guides to embark upon the new goals and engage actively in social development and work for the cause of social equity,” the L-G said.

He said more than 63 lakh Scouts and Guides were an example of unity in diversity of the nation. “In the last seven decades, they have strengthened the bond of friendship among youth,” he said.

“The J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides team is selflessly serving the society, contributing in capacity-building and cultivating values like discipline and dedication to nation among youth,” he said.

#Bharat #Jammu #Manoj Sinha