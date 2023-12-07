Youth weaned away from militancy, govt tells Rajya Sabha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 6

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has informed Rajya Sabha that with the introduction of several income and employment generation projects, which have been taken up in Jammu and Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370, the youth in the Valley have been gainfully engaged and weaned away from militancy.

Post abrogation, bandhs and street violence in the UT have become a thing of the past and accountability in the administration has vastly improved with a record number of public works having been executed, it said further.

Rai said so in response to a starred question on improvements witnessed in J&K after abrogation of Article 370, which was asked by BJP MP from Haryana Lieutenant General DP Vats (retired).

After the J&K Panchayati Raj Act-1989 was amended in 2020 to adopt the 73rd amendment to the Constitution, for the first time in the history of J&K duly elected three-tier Panchayati Raj system was established.

