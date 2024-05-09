Youths languishing in jails, Centre’s claims about normalcy false: Mufti

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 8

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the Centre’s assertions about restoring normalcy in Kashmir were flawed as numerous youth were still languishing in jails across the country, without facing any trial.

“Why are employees terminated while youth with government jobs face security clearance denials based on mere suspicion?” she said.

Addressing rallies in Chadoora, located in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, the PDP chief criticised the disparity in power tariffs, highlighting that while Jammu and Kashmir provides subsidized power to other states, its own residents face exorbitant rates. She underscored the dire levels of joblessness in the region.

Mufti recounted her initiative in the formation of Gupkar alliance and her keenness to collaborate with other political groups, including the NC. However, she said NC leader Omar Abdullah’s dismissal of PDP’s relevance awakened PDP workers and the people too did not like the arrogant attitude. PDP’s Srinagar candidate Waheed ur Rahman Parra urged youth to stand firm against external pressures, he reassured them that victory was within reach.

