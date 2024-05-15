Zero tolerance against drugs, says J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 14

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting to review the functioning of the Home Department. The L-G was briefed on security grid, establishment of police data centre, modernisation of forensic capacities and other projects.

The meeting also deliberated on measures to tackle the drug menace. “We have adopted a policy of zero tolerance against drugs to make a drug-free J&K. Police, civil administration and people should work together to eliminate this menace,” the L-G said.

