1,109 cases disposed of at 'Rahat Camps'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 19

To provide speedy justice to residents in their long-pending complaints, police station-level ‘Rahat Camps’ were organised in the city on Saturday as per the directions of Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh.

As many as 1,109 pending cases were settled with mutual consent of aggrieved parties through arbitrations undertaken at police stations concerned under the supervision of cops not below the rank of the circle officer.

As per the information, the camps were held at 17 different locations, including police divisions, women cell, traffic cell and other places. The camps were supervised by gazetted-rank officers and Station House Officers concerned. The cases were solved on the spot after pleas of both parties were heard by the police personnel.

DCP, Investigation, Jaskaran Singh Teja said the Rahat Camps were periodic camps organised at police station-level for the redressal of long-pending complaints of residents. “Having observed that a large number of cases are pending, which can be resolved through arbitration of police officers, the Police Department organise these camps,” he said.

He said as many as 2,292 complaints were taken up by the police on Saturday, of which 1,109 cases have been disposed of, while four cases have been registered. He said this drive would continue and the camps will be organised periodically whenever need arises.