1,166 farm fires in Kapurthala, just 31 challans

With 493 cases, Sultanpur Lodhi leads district in stubble-burning

As many as 1,166 stubble-burning cases have been reported in Kapurthala until today in the recent onslaught of farm fires reported in the region.



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, November 6

As many as 1,166 stubble-burning cases have been reported in Kapurthala until today in the recent onslaught of farm fires reported in the region. Like Jalandhar, stubble-burning cases peaked in Kapurthala after Diwali. The holy town of Sultanpur Lodhi currently leads Kapurthala district in reportage of stubble fires. The Agriculture Department attributed this to the large size of the block.

1.18L hectares under paddy cultivation in district

1,388 cases reported last year

Notably, 1,18,000 hectares of farm land is under paddy cultivation in Kapurthala. So far, 31 challans have been issued to farmers for stubble-burning in Kapurthala.

Significant drop in cases this year

Farmers are being provided with super seeders and balers. Many organisations are providing baling free of cost. Compared to the last year, the cases have significantly reduced this year. Balbir Chand, District Agricultural Officer, Kapurthala

As many as 1,388 cases of stubble-burning were reported in Kapurthala at the same time last year, this year, 222 fewer cases have been reported. While residents reported field after field on fire in Sultanpur Lodhi and some other surrounding blocks until a few days ago, the number of per day fires have marginally subsided in the past couple of days.

Five farm fires were reported today, while no such incident was reported yesterday.

The highest number of stubble fires has been reported at Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala, followed by Dhilwan and Nadala blocks.

As many as 493 stubble-burning cases have been reported at Sultanpur Lodhi. At Nadala, 273 stubble fires have been reported, while in Dhilwan 207. District Agricultural Officer, Kapurthala, Balbir Chand said: “There are more farm fires in Sultanpur Lodhi because it is the largest block. However, several activities are being carried out across blocks to prevent farm fires. CSE centres have provided super seeders and balers to farmers. Many organisations at Sultanpur Lodhi, Dhilwan and Nadala are also providing baling free of cost. Compared to last year, the cases have significantly reduced.”

Punjab Pollution Control Board, Kapurthala, SDO, Ravdeep Singh said: “While the stubble-burning cases peaked after Diwali, there has been a significant reduction in cases in the past couple of days. Only five fires were reported today. We are also carrying out active awareness activities. Students are being asked to write slogans in their notebooks about the detriments of stubble-burning and getting it signed from their parents. Announcements are also being made at gurdwaras regarding ill-effects of stubble-burning. We hope this is an onwards trend and stubble fires decrease in the district in the coming days.”

