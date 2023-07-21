1,220 litres of lahan recovered, two held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 20

A joint team of the excise department and the Punjab Police in a search operation on Wednesday at three different places in the border area villages recovered 1,220 litres of lahan with the arrest of two accused on the spot. Excise Officer Navjot Bharti and Excise Inspector Amreek Singh supervised the operation. The team recovered 700 litres of lahan from an unclaimed area in Kot Dharm Chand Kalan village which was destroyed at the spot. The team recovered 200 litres of lahan from the possession of Ram Chand, a resident of Pandori Ran Singh village, falling under Chabal police station.

In another report, 400 litres of lahan was recovered from the house of Harpal Singh, a resident of Dhand Kasel falling under Sarai Amanat Khan police station. The police station concerned registered a case under Section 61,1 14 of the Excise Act

