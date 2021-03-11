BRIEFLY

1.25-kg opium seized, two held

1.25-kg opium seized, two held

Photo for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur: The police arrested two persons and seized 1.25-kg opium from them. The police also seized a car belonging to one of the accused. The Model Town police seized 1-kg opium from a car during a naka at Purhiran Bypass. The accused has been identified as Jasvir Singh alias Jassi, a resident of Shiv Colony, Karnal, and seized the car of the accused. In another case, the Sadar police recovered 250 grams of opium from an accused during a naka near the Ram Colony camp. The accused has been identified as Gurdeep Singh alias Rinku, a resident of Shimlapuri Ludhiana. Separate cases under NDPS Act have been registered against them. OC

Two booked for Rs 1.28 lakh fraud

Hoshiarpur: Garhdiwala police have booked two brothers for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 1.28 lakh on the pretext of seeling land at throwaway prices. ASI Namdev Singh said Rita Kumari wife of Davinder Singh, a resident of Dhoot Kalan village, had lodged a complaint with the police. She alleged that on the pretext of selling her cheap land, Subhash Chander and Jyoti Pal, both residents of Ranipur village had allegedly taken Rs 1.28 lakh from her. After this, the accused neither returned the money nor did she get the land. A case has been registered against the accused. OC

Four booked for forgery

Hoshiarpur: The police have registered a case against four persons, including a father and son duo, for forgery. Balwinder Singh, working as ahlmad in the court of CJM Pushpa Rani, had lodged a complaint with the police. He told that in a case, the documents submitted by Sanjay Pandit and his father Vipan Pandit, both residents of Purhiran and Narinderpal Singh and Surjit Singh, both residents of Jian were found to be forged. The police have registered a case against the accused. OC

Dr SK Mishra is IKGPTU Registrar

Kapurthala: Dr SK Mishra, Finance Officer of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), has also been given the responsibility of Registrar of the university. He took over the charge as the 16th Registrar of the university. VC Rahul Bhandari, entrusted him with the responsibility on Wednesday. Mishra assumed his new responsibility in the VC’s presence. Mishra said his goal would be to make high-end technological systems like national-level technical educational institutions. He appealed to the university staff, faculty and officials to cooperate for the varsity’s development and assured everyone that they would work together for the best future of the university. Dr Mishra has studied at IIM, Bangalore, Punjab Technical University and Lucknow University. He had earlier served as Registrar at Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, on deputation from IKGPTU. He has also been selected as Registrar in Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

2
Punjab

Punjab ex-Dy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti's niece got Rs 50K salary as his cook

3
Patiala

Hisar@46°C, Patiala@45.9°C, heatwave to intensify in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi over 5 days

4
Nation

Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi

5
Bathinda

Conductor burnt alive as 4 buses gutted in Bathinda's Bhagta Bhai Ka

6
Bathinda

Powerless, Punjab farmers fume over long outages

7
World

This is what British PM Boris Johnson said on MP 'watching porn' in Parliament

8
Punjab

College girl among three held with heroin worth Rs 30 crore

9
Chandigarh

Siswan land worth crores cleared of encroachments

10
Nation

Video: Woman who had gone to get son’s bail ‘made to massage an on-duty police officer’ in Bihar

Don't Miss

View All
World champ who worked as domestic help gets aid
Haryana

World champ from Rohtak village who worked as domestic help gets aid

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: CP to cops
Ludhiana

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’
Chandigarh

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding
Nation

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding in Odisha

Ex-Dy Speaker’s niece got ~50K salary as his cook
Punjab

Punjab ex-Dy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti's niece got Rs 50K salary as his cook

UK woman marries her cat to overcome lease conditions
Trending

UK woman marries her cat to overcome lease conditions

Viral video: Wedding procession embraces desi ‘jugaad’ to combat heatwave
Trending

Viral video: Wedding procession embraces desi ‘jugaad’ to combat heatwave

Sweltering summer, coal shortage fuel blackouts across states
Nation

Sweltering summer, coal shortage fuel blackouts across states

Top News

Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage

Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage

Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...

Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts

Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts

Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...

Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to remain closed till May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann

Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann

Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...

2 injured as two groups clash in Patiala; CM Mann says won’t allow anyone to create disturbance in state

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...

PM Modi to host Sikh delegation on Friday evening

Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi

Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors

Cities

View All

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF shoots down drone along Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar

Abandoned by sons, septuagenarian now at the mercy of her neighbours

HC stays dissolving of Amritsar MC sub-committees

Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple: SGPC fails to comply with Akal Takht directive

4 buses catch fire, 1 dead in Bathinda

Conductor burnt alive as 4 buses gutted in Bathinda's Bhagta Bhai Ka

Powerless, Punjab farmers fume over long outages

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar's 'heavy pesticide use' remark flayed

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Chandigarh MC mulls entry tax for commercial vehicles

Chandigarh MC mulls entry tax for commercial vehicles

Chandigarh civic body to initiate legal action against violators for dumping garbage

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

AFT upholds woman cadet's withdrawal from Naval Academy for inappropriate behaviour

Vaccination centre at Sukhna Lake now only for children

Delhi reels under heatwave; records second hottest April in 72 years

Delhi reels under heatwave; records second hottest April in 72 years

Arvind Kejriwal lauds Atishi for her UNGA speech, says world looking at Delhi for solutions in urban governance

Delhi High Court defers hearing on bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam to May 6

No relief from heat-wave conditions, mercury crosses 46 degrees Celsius mark in many parts of India

Delhi vs Centre: SC reserves order on power tussle

Jalandhar Improvement Trust ex-chairman among 2 booked

Missing files: Jalandhar Improvement Trust ex-chairman Daljit Singh among 2 booked

Two days after FIR against Jalandhar Congress leader Angad Dutta, ACP, 2 other cops shifted

Jalandhar: A month on, FIR lodged in Joshi Hospital digging case

Tanda: Man shot dead by nephew over trivial issue

Jalandhar: Power cuts making lives miserable

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: CP to cops

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

Three held, ghee stock of company recovered

2,029 farm fires logged in 48 hrs

Farm fires on rise, air quality dips to 'poor' in dist

8 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

2 injured as two groups clash in Patiala; CM Mann says won’t allow anyone to create disturbance in state

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

Hisar@46°C, Patiala@45.9°C, heatwave to intensify in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi over 5 days

2,029 farm fires logged in 48 hrs

Visiting Patiala villages to address grievances: Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh

After snag hits 2 thermal plants, Punjab short of 200 lakh power units