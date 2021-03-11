1.25-kg opium seized, two held

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur: The police arrested two persons and seized 1.25-kg opium from them. The police also seized a car belonging to one of the accused. The Model Town police seized 1-kg opium from a car during a naka at Purhiran Bypass. The accused has been identified as Jasvir Singh alias Jassi, a resident of Shiv Colony, Karnal, and seized the car of the accused. In another case, the Sadar police recovered 250 grams of opium from an accused during a naka near the Ram Colony camp. The accused has been identified as Gurdeep Singh alias Rinku, a resident of Shimlapuri Ludhiana. Separate cases under NDPS Act have been registered against them. OC

Two booked for Rs 1.28 lakh fraud

Hoshiarpur: Garhdiwala police have booked two brothers for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 1.28 lakh on the pretext of seeling land at throwaway prices. ASI Namdev Singh said Rita Kumari wife of Davinder Singh, a resident of Dhoot Kalan village, had lodged a complaint with the police. She alleged that on the pretext of selling her cheap land, Subhash Chander and Jyoti Pal, both residents of Ranipur village had allegedly taken Rs 1.28 lakh from her. After this, the accused neither returned the money nor did she get the land. A case has been registered against the accused. OC

Four booked for forgery

Hoshiarpur: The police have registered a case against four persons, including a father and son duo, for forgery. Balwinder Singh, working as ahlmad in the court of CJM Pushpa Rani, had lodged a complaint with the police. He told that in a case, the documents submitted by Sanjay Pandit and his father Vipan Pandit, both residents of Purhiran and Narinderpal Singh and Surjit Singh, both residents of Jian were found to be forged. The police have registered a case against the accused. OC

Dr SK Mishra is IKGPTU Registrar

Kapurthala: Dr SK Mishra, Finance Officer of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), has also been given the responsibility of Registrar of the university. He took over the charge as the 16th Registrar of the university. VC Rahul Bhandari, entrusted him with the responsibility on Wednesday. Mishra assumed his new responsibility in the VC’s presence. Mishra said his goal would be to make high-end technological systems like national-level technical educational institutions. He appealed to the university staff, faculty and officials to cooperate for the varsity’s development and assured everyone that they would work together for the best future of the university. Dr Mishra has studied at IIM, Bangalore, Punjab Technical University and Lucknow University. He had earlier served as Registrar at Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, on deputation from IKGPTU. He has also been selected as Registrar in Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh.