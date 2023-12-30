1.30-lakh litre illicit liquor destroyed in raid along Sutlej river

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 29

During a search operation conducted by teams of the Excise Department to prevent distilling of illicit liquor in the district, 1.30 lakh litres of lahan (raw liquor) was recovered and destroyed.

Navjit Singh, Assistant Commissioner (Excise), Jalandhar (West), said on the instructions of the Commissioner of Excise, Punjab, to prevent distilling of illegal liquor, a search operation was launched on the banks of the Sutlej river.

He said illicit liquor in eight iron drums, six casks and rubber tubes was recovered and destroyed on the spot during the operation.

He said under Assistant Commissioner (Excise), Jalandhar West, Assistant Commissioner (Excise) Jalandhar East, and Assistant Commissioner (Excise), Ludhiana East and West, the teams of the Excise Department carried out a search operation in an area of 45 km along the Sutlej river across Vehran, Bhode, Burj villages and in areas adjacent to Hassan, Sangewal, Bute Ke Chhana and Miewal villages.

He said the search teams included Hemant Sharma, Excise Officer, Jalandhar West, Manjit Singh, Ram Murthy, Harjit Singh, Baldev Kishan, Sahil Ranga, Excise Inspector, Jalandhar, Harshpinder Singh, Harjinder Singh, Balkaran Singh, Excise Inspector, Ludhiana, and the police.