1,310 cases settled in Kapurthala district

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 9

The National Lok Adalat in the courts of Kapurthala, Phagwara, and Sultanpur Lodhi today disposed of 1,310 cases out of total 5,769 pending cases filed for hearing. An amount of over Rs 8,40,30,261 was paid as compensation in these cases.

The Lok Adalat was held under the supervision of District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, District Legal Services Authority, Kapurthala. The cases related to civil, matrimonial disputes, MACT, compoundable offences, traffic challans, PSPCL pre-litigation, banks, BSNL and revenue were taken up in the Lok Adalats.

District and Sessions Judge Amrinder Singh Grewal said 11 Benches were constituted in the district for hearing cases. He said six Benches were constituted in Kapurthala, three in Phagwara and one Bench each in Sultanpur Lodhi and Bholath. A total of 5,769 cases were taken up for hearing in the Lok Adalats out of which 1,310 cases were disposed of by means of compromise. A compensation of Rs 8,40,30,261 was awarded to litigants in the Lok Adalats.

Justice Grewal, Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar and Amandeep Kaur Chahal inspected the Benches in Kapurthala district.

Surekha Dadwal, Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division), Arun Shorie, Civil Judge (Junior Division), and Vijay Singh Dadwal, Civil Judge (Junior Division), presided over the three Lok Adalats in Phagwara.

