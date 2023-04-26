1,700 weapons deposited in Shahkot

Phagwara, April 25
The Shahkot police subdivision has as many as 2,180 licensed weapons, and out of these, more than 1,700 weapons have been turned in at the Shahkot police subdivision, following the imposition of the code of conduct for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.
Shahkot Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh said the police are hoping to achieve complete compliance of the order within a few days adding that license holders have been told to deposit their weapons at the earliest, failing which the police will send reports to the Deputy Commissioner, recommending the cancellation of their licenses.
