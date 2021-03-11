1,723 mutation cases settled in special camps

Jalandhar, August 13
On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, special camps were held on Saturday at district and subdivision level to check pendency of mutation cases, where 1,723 cases were cleared on the spot.
As many as 1,773 cases were received during special camps, of which 1,723 got settled. In tehsil-1, revenue officials cleared 530 cases besides 68 in Adampur tehsil, 81 in sub-tehsil Bhogpur and 313 by tehsildar and 350 by naib tehsildar in Jalandhar-2. Similarly, 35 cases cleared by naib tehsildar in Kartarpur, 56 by tehsildar and 28 by naib tehsildar in Nakodar. Likewise, the naib tehsildar Mehatpur approved six cases, 94 by tehsildar Phillaur, and 68 and 20 by naib tehsildars Noormahal and Goraya, respectively. The tehsildar Shahkot cleared 25 cases, and nine and 30 by the naib tehsildars Shahkot and Lohian, respectively. DC Jaspreet Singh has directed revenue officials to issue mutations within the time frame.
