1,731 MT paddy procured in Nawanshahr mandis

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, October 4

A total of 1,731 metric tonne (MT) of paddy produce has been purchased in the district mandis. Rambir, MD, Markfed, was reviewing procurement operations in the district.

The District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC), Renu Bala Verma, stated that the district has a target arrival of 3.81 lakh MT of paddy.

The Markfed MD explained that since the state government has launched an online gateway pass system for the delivery of the procured grain, it would be better to upload the details of the vehicles, which are used for transportation, on the portal to ensure transparency.

“In order to check illegal re-cycling of the paddy brought from other states, some flying squads have been formed to keep a check on the district entries and mandis,” MD Rambir noted.

He told the market committee authorities tt the Dana Mandi in Nawanshahr to be particular about the specifications laid down by the Government of India and the FCI. Some administrative officers have been deputed to oversee the procurement operations so that farmers do not face any problem in selling their produce in the state mandis.