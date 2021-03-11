1 arrested with 30-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: A team of the Special Operations Group unit (Narcotics) of Jalandhar police arrested one youth and seized 30 grams of heroin from his possession. The accused has been identified as Nishan Singh, alias Shaani. The police said the accused was going from the Kapurthala chowk to Patel chowk side when the police team stopped him at a checkpoint. Inderjit Singh, incharge anti-narcotics cell, said the accused used to work as steel rebar maker, but after meeting with an accident and losing his job, he started selling drugs. He said a case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against him. TNS

Two booked on duping charge

Garhshankar: A case has been registered against two persons, including a woman, on charges of duping a person of Rs 5.50 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad. In the complaint given to the Hoshiarpur SSP, Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Beenewal, alleged that Sukhwinder Kaur, a resident of Kharar, and Jaswinder Preet, a resident of Pathlawa village of Banga, took Rs 5.50 lakh from him on the pretext of sending his son abroad. Later, he didn’t send him abroad and refused to return the money. The Garhshankar police registered a case against Sukhwinder and Jaswinder under the Cheating and Human Trafficking Act. OC

Thieves target 2 religious places

Hoshiarpur: Unidentified thieves stole cash and valuables from two religious places on Sunday night. Parminderjit Singh, a resident of Panjoda village, has lodged a complaint with the police of Mehtiana. He told that he is the sevadar of Gurdwara Beri Sahib located in the village. According to him, gurdwara sahib’s another sevadar Trilok Singh informed him that the unidentified thieves broke the golak and took away cash of about Rs 6,000 and an LED TV. Apart from this, the accused also cut the wires of CCTV cameras installed in gurdwara sahib. Unidentified thieves also took away cash from Gurdwara Shaheed Mahinder Singh ji located in Pandori village. Police have registered cases. OC

Cash stolen from gurdwara

Garhshankar: An unidentified thief broke the golak and stole about Rs 8,000 from gurdwara of Basiala village under police station Garhshankar. Gurdev Singh, a resident of Basiala, told the Garhshankar police that he is the main sevadar in gurdwara Baba Budh Singh. On Sunday night, a thief broke the golak of gurdwara sahib and stole about Rs 8,000 lying in it. Garhshankar Police have registered a case against unidentified thief. OC

One held with intoxicants

Hoshiarpur: The police of police station Dasuya have arrested a smuggler and seized 10 grams of intoxicating powder from his possession. The accused has been identified as Jaspal Singh, a resident of Mangarh. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the him.