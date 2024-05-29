1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, May 28
A speeding car allegedly driven by a minor injured four people on the 66ft road yesterday night. The accident that happened near Jalandhar Heights, involved individuals riding on a bicycle, a scooter, and a bike.
According to eyewitnesses, a Creta car was travelling at approximately 120 km per hour when it hit one of the victims, Manish, a resident of Alipur, who was driving his bike. The vehicle then collided with an Activa scooter and a bicycle, leaving the riders injured.
Passersby rushed the injured to a nearby private hospital. While three of the victims were discharged after treatment. The condition of Mala (40), who was on a bicycle, was stated to be critical. Earlier, conflicting reports were received today morning about Mala’s condition. Her relatives claimed that she had died, but SHO Jagdeep Singh from the Sadar police station confirmed that she was still undergoing treatment, and further action would be initiated on the basis of her statement.
The other victims and passersby alleged that the car was being driven by a minor when it met with an accident. Another minor boy was sitting beside the car driver. Both the boys fled from the spot after the accident.
The police claimed that the car had been impounded and an investigation launched into the matter. The car, bearing registration number PB-07-BP-0060, is registered with the Hoshiarpur RTO. The police had yet to find if the car was being driven by a minor.
