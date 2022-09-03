1 dies of Covid, 14 test positive in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, September 2
As many as 14 Covid cases and one death were reported in Jalandhar today. With this, the Covid tally in Jalandhar increased to 80,957 cases today. As many as 78,893 people have recovered from Covid in the district so far. The Covid death toll in Jalandhar rose by one to 1,971 today. Currently, there are 93 active cases. As many as 60 persons are currently in isolation in Jalandhar.
The Kapurthala district, on the other hand, reported only one new case of Covid-19 today. With that, the Kapurthala district tally increased to 24,414 Covid cases today. No new death was reported today. The total death toll remained consistent at 599 today.
