1 dies of Covid, 54 test positive in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, August 8
As many as 54 Covid cases were reported in Jalandhar today. With this, the Covid cases in the district jumped to 80,239.
As many as 77,886 people have recovered from Covid in the district. The number of active cases in Jalandhar was 404 today. With another Covid death, the death toll is now 1949.
Meanwhile, Kapurthala district reported six new cases of Corona today. With this, the district caseload reached 24,251. However, no new death was reported in Kapurthala, keeping the death toll steady at 594.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...