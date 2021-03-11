1 dies of Covid, 54 test positive in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 8

As many as 54 Covid cases were reported in Jalandhar today. With this, the Covid cases in the district jumped to 80,239.

As many as 77,886 people have recovered from Covid in the district. The number of active cases in Jalandhar was 404 today. With another Covid death, the death toll is now 1949.

Meanwhile, Kapurthala district reported six new cases of Corona today. With this, the district caseload reached 24,251. However, no new death was reported in Kapurthala, keeping the death toll steady at 594.