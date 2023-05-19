1 held, 3 booked in firing incident

Our Correspondent

Talwara, May 18

A firing incident took place near Satnam Gas Agency located on the Dam Road here on Wednesday. The police have registered a case against four persons and arrested one of them in this regard.

The police claimed that the incident was related to the firing at Piplanwala in Hoshiarpur. It is being told that the suspects involved in the Piplanwala shootout were living in Talwara for the past five days.

According to information, Bikram Singh, alias Vicky, and Hrithik Kumar, alias Achhu, residents of Sandpur Mohalla, were going on a bike from near Satnam Gas Agency on the Dam Road on Wednesday. Gurjit Singh Saini, a resident of Singdiwal, and Satya, alias Narayan, alias Avi, a resident of Gokul Nagar, Hoshiarpur, fired shots from their pistol at Bikram Singh, alias Vicky.

Bikram narrowly escaped in the firing. The incident was captured in the CCTV camera.

Police investigation revealed that the suspects fired at the behest of conspirators Dalveer Singh, alias Beera, of Chabbewal and Inderjeet Singh, alias Bhatti, a resident of Dosadka. The Talwara police arrested Inderjeet based on CCTV footage. After registering a case, the cops are trying to arrest the other suspects.