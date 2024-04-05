1 held for helping accused escape police custody

Phagwara, April 4
The Nurmahal police have arrested a man on the charge of attacking cops and helping an arrested accused escape the police custody.
Varinder Pal Singh, SHO, said the suspect was identified as Mohamad Sai, a resident of Chema Kala village. The SHO said the suspect had conspired to free Saif Ali, alias Saifu, a resident of Bundala village, wanted in a case of kidnapping registered at the Puranashala police station (Gurdaspur).
The SHO said a case under Sections 186, 353, 225, 120-and 34 of the IPC was registered against the suspect and others.
