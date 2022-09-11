1 held with 25 bottles of liquor

Jalandhar, September 10
The city police on Saturday seized 25 bottles of branded liquor from a man and arrested him. The accused has been identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Pratap Pura village in Jalandhar.
A police patrol party near Pratap Pura Y-point saw Vijay coming towards the road with a brown-coloured bag in his hand. The police said when they signalled him to stop, he tried to flee. Following which police officials got hold of him. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused at the police division number 5.
