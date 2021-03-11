1 hurt in firing at Chuharwal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 23

A man got injured after two groups allegedly indulged in firing at Chuharwal village in Kapurthala district on Saturday.

A total of 25 rounds were fired in the melee.

The injured perosn has been identified as Sanjeev (42), who has been admitted to the Kapurthala Civil Hospital.

Initial reports indicated that two people had sustained injuries, but the police maintained that only one person was hurt in the firing incident.

As per police, the incident was a fallout of previous case, which was registered around a year ago.

Surjit Singh Pattar, SHO, Kapurthala city police station, said, “An old dispute among both the groups led to this firing incident. Earlier, members of one of the group had thrashed their rivals and a case was registered. Today, members of the other group came to settle the score. The injured person was at his home when firing took place. He has been hit in his leg and is currently undergoing treament at the Kapurthala

Civil Hopistal.”