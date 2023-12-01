1 lakh litre lahan, 400 litre illicit liquor recovered

Jalandhar, November 30
Excise teams recovered over 1 lakh litres of lahan, 400 litres of illicit liquor, 11 iron drums, four tins and seven aluminium containers during a search operation along the Sutlej banks here today.
The teams checked the locations under the supervision of Navjeet Singh, Assistant Commissioner, Excise, Jalandhar (West), and Inderjeet S Nagpal, Assistant Commissioner, Ludhiana (West).
Excise officers Hemant Sharma, Jaspreet Singh and Harjot Singh Bedi and excise inspectors Ram Murti, Sahil Ranga,
Harjit Singh, Baldev Krishna, Balkaran Singh, Satpal Singh, Harshpinder Singh and Amandeep Singh of Jalandhar and Ludhiana districts were part of the teams.
The teams destroyed the containers floating besides the river banks and islands. In Phillaur
area, 11 containers containing 11,000 litres of lahan, two iron drums and a still were recovered. Lahan was destroyed on the spot.
