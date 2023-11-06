10 budding shuttlers romp home

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 5

Over 800 young players from every corner of the state participated in the 7th edition of the PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship, which culminated at Raizada Hansraj Stadium here today. As many as 10 budding players emerged victorious in their respective categories.

In the boys’ U-9 singles, Vivaan Sharma won his match through a walkover. In the girls’ U-9 singles, Hargun Kaur defeated Kaylin with an impressive score (15-14 & 15-13).

In the boys’ U-11 singles, formidable Himmat Kumar outperformed Rabbiguel Anji (15-8 & 15-8). In the girls’ U-11 singles, Japleen Kaur defeated Aadhira Gupta with an impressive score (15-6 & 15-8).

In the boys’ U-13 singles, Jatish Dogra outperformed his opponent Vihaan Bansal in a thrilling match (15-11 & 15-11). In the girls’ U-13 singles, Mehvish Kaur defeated Japleen Kaur with an impressive straight-set victory (15-6 & 15-8).

In the boys’ U-15 singles category, Shiven Dhingra overcame challenging opponent Harshit (15-10 & 15-11). In the girls’ U-15 singles, Mehvish Kaur won against Saanvi Ralhan through walkover.

In the boys’ U-17 singles, Anish Bhardwaj defeated Danish Bhanot (15-13 & 15-10). In the girls’ U-17 singles, Samridhi Bhardwaj exhibited her prowess by defeating Simran Gilhotra (15-7 & 15-9).

Harvinder Singh Randhawa, Circle Head, Jalandhar, Punjab National Bank, and Deepak Kumar Banka, General Manager, Punjab Gramin Bank, among others were present on the occasion.

The next phase of this year’s championship is set to take place in Delhi from 6 November.