10-day Crafts Bazaar begins in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 19

The 10-day Crafts Bazaar, showing a glimpse of Mini India, is going to be organised at Lajwanti Outdoor Stadium here from tomorrow.

More than 150 artisans and craftsmen from 14 states and two union territories will be participating. Also, over 150 artistes of the North Zone Cultural Centre will perform folk dances of different states.

DC Apneet Riyait said it would be inaugurated by Cabinet minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa on March 20 at 6 pm.

She said that event would present lavish samples of the country’s handicrafts and this would be a great opportunity for the artisans of the country to sell their handicrafts. She said the objective of the event was to provide a platform to artisans where they would sell their goods directly. On the occasion, folk dance and folk music of Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal, J&K, Gujarat, Punjab, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, besides performances of Nachar, Baazigars, Been Jogi, Nagada, Malwai giddha, etc, will also be the centre of attraction.