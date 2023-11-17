Jalandhar: 10 masked men attack elderly couple in house

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 16

Ten masked men attacked an elderly couple while they were asleep in their house in Nahal village of Lohian Khas town last night.

The men entered the houses through a door, which was partially locked. They straightaway knocked at door of the couple’s bedroom. The victims were identified as Rajdeep Singh Khaira and Tejinder Kaur Khaira. As both came out of their bedroom, the suspects attacked them with sharp weapons. They snatched gold earrings of Tejinder Kaur and fled from the house.

The victim’s son and daughter-in-law were sleeping in other room. They immediately rushed their parents to a private hospital for treatment.

The police reached the spot and started investigation. The police are also scanning footage of the CCTV cameras installed at various locations to trace the suspects.

Yadwinder Singh, SHO, Lohian Khas, said, “The police are trying to establish identity of the suspects. We are working on various theories. The family is engaged in finance business and giving loans on interest. The most likely reason behind attack could be that the assailants were trying to settle scores with them in this manner. We would solve the case in two days.”