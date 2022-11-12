10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 11

The Jalandhar Municipal Corporation had installed LED streetlights on the Kapurthala road from Bist Doab to Drona Garden here around 10 months ago. However, these lights are yet to be made functional as the civic body had failed to get an electricity connection for the same.

Invitation to crime Non-functional streetlights are one of the major reasons behind theft and snatching incidents here. People do not find it safe to go out of their houses at night as there is constant threat from miscreants and anti-social elements. Frequent snatching incidents are reported here in the evening hours. — Khushboo, A resident ‘Will get it checked’ I have joined the office recently. So, I am not aware of the reason behind the streetlights lying non-functional. I will check with the authorities concerned and get the needful done. — Mandhir Singh, Superintending Engineer, Streetlight Wing Repeated pleas fell on deaf ears Residents alleged that they had visited the MC office several times in the past to apprise the officials concerned of the non-functional streetlights, but all their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Residents alleged that they had visited the MC office several times in the past to apprise the officials concerned of the problem, but all their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Tarlochan Singh, a resident of Raja Garden, alleged that ever since the streetlights were installed here, these never became functional. Besides, no official was ready to take the responsibility and get these fixed.

“Since July, MC officials have been saying that they have applied for an electricity connection and the streetlights will be made functional soon, but to no avail,” he said.

He said if the streetlights installed on the road ahead of Drona Garden and before Bist Doab were working fine, then why the MC was not able to get an electricity connection for this particular area, which falls on the same road. Due to the indifferent attitude of the Municipal Corporation, anti-social elements find safe haven in the absence of well-lit areas.

Khushboo, another resident, said this was one of the busiest roads in the city as it leads to Kapurthala, 120ft road, Basti areas and other residential localities.

“Non-functional streetlights are one of the major reasons behind theft and snatching incidents here. People do not find it safe to go out of their houses at night as there is constant threat from miscreants and anti-social elements. Frequent snatching incidents are reported here in the evening hours,” she said.

Mandhir Singh, Superintending Engineer, Streetlight Wing, said: “I have joined the office recently. So, I am not aware of the reason behind the streetlights lying non-functional. I will check with the authorities concerned and get the needful done”.