10 persons arrested with intoxicants

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 22

The district police have arrested 10 persons from different places and seized large quantities of drugs from them.

According to information, Chabbewal police have arrested Paramjit Singh and Manjit Singh, residents of Sarhalan Kalan, and seized 130 gm of an intoxicating powder from them. In another incident Bullowal police have arrested Prabhjot Singh of Gagnoli village and seized a large quantity of intoxicating pills from him.

On the other hand, Model Town police arrested Varinder Prasad of Balveer Colony and seized 63 gm of intoxicating powder from him. In another case, the police arrested Babbi, a resident of Ravidas Nagar and Ankush Thapar of Khanpur Gate and seized huge quantity of intoxicating pills from them.

Mehtiana police have arrested Gurminder Singh, a resident of Tanuli, and seized 122 gm of intoxicating powder from him. Similarly, Tanda police arrested Harbhajan Kaur Bhajno, a resident of Jaja, and seized a large number of intoxicating pills from her. In another incident the Hajipur police arrested Kulwinder Singh of Hardokhundpur and seized 15 gm of heroin from him. Garhshankar police arrested Hardeep Singh Nangla and seized a large number of intoxicating pills from him. Cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against the accused in the respective police stations.

