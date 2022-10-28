10 Shahkot kids get free heart surgery under govt scheme

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 27

In the past one year, under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthaya Karyakram (RBSK) 10 children of Shahkot block suffering from congenital heart disease have been traced. Of these, six children have been successfully operated. One of them is undergoing treatment. In addition to this, countless children with low vision have been identified and are provided free spectacles.

Focus on screening & intervention The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, under the National Health Mission launched the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) eight years ago It envisages child health screening and early intervention services, a systemic approach of early identification and link to care, support and treatment Parents had given up hope Parents of children suffering from heart disease were unable to bear the cost of the treatment. They had also given up hope that their children would ever be cured. -- Dr Davinder Paul Singh, Senior Medical Officer

Senior Medical Officer of Community Health Centre Dr Davinder Paul Singh said: “The programme was launched eight years ago and under this programme, regular health check-up of 0 to 18-year children is done and treatment of 30 types of congenital diseases is ensured. Shahkot block has a team of three doctors, who visited each anganwadi twice a year and every government school up to Class XII once a year for medical check-up of the children.

As many as 30 congenital diseases or defects in physical appearance are treated free of cost under the programme. “Parents of children suffering from heart disease who have been treated under this programme were unable to bear the cost and had also given up hope that their child would be cured,” the Senior Medical Officer said. Team members Dr. Dheeraj Kumar, Dr Poonam Yadav and Dr Rupinder Kaur gave proper guidance to the parents after examination of these children. One child is undergoing treatment, while the process of treatment for three children is expected to start soon. Block Extension Educator Chandan Mishra told that RBSK Team detects children suffering from different diseases every year and they are referred for free treatment.

Twice a year, a campaign for de-worming of children and to prevent anaemia in schoolgoing girls, weekly iron folic acid supplement programme (WIFS) are also a part of this Bal Swasthya Karyakram.